PATRICIA ANN TYLER

LUMBERTON — Ms. Patricia Ann Tyler, 68, of 336 Walter Circle, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Universal Health Care in Lillington.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Bishop Kenneth Locklear and Rev. Jerry Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Oxendine Cemetery on Rennert Road, Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.