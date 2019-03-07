PATRICIA ANN WEST

LUMBERTON — Patricia Ann West, 78, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1941, in Robeson County, to the late Roy McCoy Stroud and the late Ola Musselwhite Stroud.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Russell West; a son, James Anthony Britt; two brothers, Howard Kenneth Smith, and Charles K. Smith; and a sister, Edith Byrd.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey L. Britt of Southport; a daughter, Crystal West Merritt of Lumberton; five grandchildren, Patrick Britt, Grayson Britt, Andre Britt, Jasmine Britt, and Hailey Merritt; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roy Lee Stroud of Mullins, S.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

