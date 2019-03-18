PATRICIA LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Patricia Locklear, 65, was born Aug. 1, 1953, and transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home March 16, 2019.

Ms. Locklear is preceded in death by her loving parents, Harvey Edward Locklear, and Mary Elizabeth Chavis Locklear; a son, Jeffery Lynn Johnson; and three brothers, Linwood, Bobby, and Terry Locklear.

She leaves to cherish her memories, a daughter, Kelly Locklear (Pierce); four grandchildren, Hunter, Jayden, Zachary Locklear (Rehobeth), all of Pembroke, and Ariel Morton (Brett) of Jacksonville; three great-grandchildren, Leighdyn, Nevaeh, and McKenna; four brothers, Harvey "Shorty" Locklear (Jan), Bishop Kenneth Locklear (Linda), and Rev. Jerry Locklear (Diane), all of Lumberton,and Harry Locklear of Commerce, Ga.; six sisters, Iris Dale Oxendine, Helen Chavis (Andy), Angie Hundley (David), Tina Locklear (Donnie), all of Lumberton, Linda Goins (Joe) of Sebring, Fla., and Tosha Lynn Carter (Jimmy) of Angier; and also a host of relatives, and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Saddletree Church of God. The burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Revels Funeral Home, Lumberton.