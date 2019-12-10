PATRICIA WATTS HUBBARD

FAIRMONT — Patricia Watts Hubbard, 78, of 2834 Stone Road, Fairmont, was born Feb. 11, 1941, and peacefully departed this life, surrounded by her family, to her eternal life on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Mack Watts; a granddaughter, Ashley LaDawn Ford; and a son, Titus "Ty" Gladstone Miller III.

She leaves behind a daughter, Patricia LaDonna Hunt, and son-in-law Jerry Hunt; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at 2834 Stone Road, Fairmont, N.C., 28340.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at McDonald Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fairmont at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.