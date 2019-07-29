PATRICK AARON CHAVIS

PEMBROKE — Patrick Aaron Chavis, 52, of 573 Cornith Road, died on July 27, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Burial will follow at St. Anna Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Katie Chavis, and sister-in-law, Annette Chavis.

He is survived by his father, Luther Edmond Chavis of the home; his daughters, Karen (Bryan) Chavis of Pembroke and Anhelika Chavis of Red Springs; a son, Patrick Chavis Jr. of Pembroke; his brothers, Wayne Edmond Chavis, Kenneth Roderick Chavis, and Luther Bunyan Chavis, all of Pembroke; four grandchildren, Lakoten, Jayla, Kiley, and Aubree; and two special nephews, Kenneth Roderick Chavis Jr. and Coty Allen Chavis; and a host of relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Arrangements under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.