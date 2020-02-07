PATRICK OXENDINE CLARK

CHARLOTTE — Patrick Oxendine Clark, 73, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

Patrick was born on Sept. 10, 1946, to the late Welton and Etta B. Oxendine in Fairmont.

She is survived by her sons, Darius Clark (Leigh) and Pyramus Clark; granddaughter, Desiree Chanthaboury; grandson Karson Sivong; sister, Mazell Hunt (Cecil); and brother, Welton Oxendine Jr.

Patrick was a force of nature, whose magnetic personality was felt by all. She was always the life of the party and kept everyone entertained with her colorful stories and contagious laugh. Patrick's loving nature and genuine care and compassion for others, made her a friend to many.

Even at home, her generosity was always demonstrated by the many "things" she would insist friends or guests take home. Her love for piano served as the pathway to her years in education. Her career went on to include business owner and public service. But her work with the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs, where she served as chairwoman, was what she loved best. Her work as a liaison for the Lumbee Community gave voice to her passion. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Patrick will be greatly missed.

A visitation will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at 16901 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville, N.C., 28078. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.