PATTY JACKSON HODGE

MCDONALD — Mrs. Patty Jackson Hodge, 86, of McDonald, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at Glen Flora Nursing Home in Lumberton, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Hodge was born in Robeson County on Nov. 1, 1933, to the late Gerald Bruce and Thetis Edwards Jackson of Rowland. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Bill H. Hodge; her son William Bruce Bullock and wife, Janice; and her son, John Marshall Tolar of McDonald.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Bullock Shooter and husband, Charles, of Rowland; her son, Percy Warren Bullock and wife, Debbie, of Ocean Isle Beach; her brother, Bill Jackson, of Merritt Island, Florida; her sister, Vicky Jackson Arrington and husband, Robert, also of Merritt Island; her grandchildren, Charlie and Patrick Shooter of Rowland, Lindsey Bullock of Kennesaw, Georgia, Ben Bullock of Acworth, Georgia, and William Bullock of New Bern; two special nieces, Stacy DeLano of Merritt Island, and Tara Willis of Matthews; her stepdaughters, Margaret Hodge Adcock of Conover, and Billie Jane Hodge Van Ark of Longmont, Colorado; and her stepson, Bill Hodge Jr. of Leland.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers at home, Peggy Bass, Earlene Hunt, Mary Mitchell and Bertha Carmichael, and the wonderful nurses and staff at Glen Flora and Liberty Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Rowland. The funeral services will be held at Rowland First Baptist on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Rowland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat Hodge to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 397, Rowland, N.C. 28383.