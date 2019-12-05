PAUL BELL

PEMBROKE — Mr. Paul Bell was born Feb. 19, 1945, to the late Daughtry and Ethel Chavis Bell. Mr. Bell was a devoted husband, loving father and Paw Pawl. He made his career as a heavy equipment operator.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, hanging out on the front porch. Mr. Bell wanted his children and grandchildren to succeed and make the right choices in life. He was always happy to hear if one of them got a new job, was starting school or just accomplishing something in life. He loved them all so dearly. He loved working in the yards, driving his tractor and helping anybody that may have needed his help.

He departed this life to return to his heavenly home on Dec. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family that he cherished and loved.

Paul was preceded in death by a brother, Raeford Bell, and two granddaughters, Danielle "Nuke" Locklear and Debra Lynn Barnes.

The funeral services will be held a 2 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke with the Rev. Ronnie Rogers and Rev. Charles Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in Bell Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Diane Bell of the home; two sons, Rickey Dale Barnes Bell and Thomas Ray Bell Jr.; three daughters, Patty Bell and friend Mike Hunt, Tammy Bell Cheek and husband Madison Cheek Jr. and Teresa Bell Locklear and husband Ronnie Locklear; four brothers, Daughtry Jerry Bell (Rebecca), Tommy Bell (Rosemary), Lee Junior Bell and Edward Pete Bell; five sisters, Faye Bell, Galelene Cummings, Dorothy Chavis, Jeanette Faulk and Mary Francis Brayboy (Harold); 14 grandchildren, Thomas, Brandon, Ashley, Tamara, Tommy, Jessica, Madison, Christopher, Bud, Angel, Kristy, Little Rickey, Talisa and Paula; 37 greatgrandchildren; a great great-grandchild; a special nephew, Terry Dewayne Bell that he loved as his son and a host of relatives and friends.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to the staff of Liberty Home Care and Hospice for taking care of our Daddy.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.