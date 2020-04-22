PAUL EDWARD MCMILLAN

COLUMBIA, S.C. – "I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Mr. Paul Edward McMillan passed away at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 20, 2020.

Paul was born Sept. 25, 1954, at home in Lumberton, the son of the late Luellen and the late Warren Lincoln McMillan.

He was predeceased by his brother, Herbert; and much-loved sister, Jonie Marie McMillian.

He graduated from Pembroke University with a B.S. degree in Business. He retired from Philip Morris Tobacco Company after 30 years of faithful service, where he made many forever friends.

Paul "Pap," which he was affectionately known by his siblings, truly loved his family and friends and expressed his love not only in words but in his actions also. Everybody was somebody in his presence. He enjoyed laughing, sharing jokes, Gamecock football and basketball, traveling and living life to the fullest.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories with his loving sisters, Doris Carter, Kathleen Lowery, Earlene (Kirk) Jacobs, Debra (Aubrey) Locklear, and Magalene Jacobs; a loving brother, Bobby McMillan; a loving sister-in-law, Margaret; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his loving longtime friends, Sam Clemons and "adopted sister," Pam Hunt; his many loving Lake Lure friends, his Columbia neighbors, and friends; as well as his many friends across the U.S.A.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Robeson Memorial Park with Rev. Carl A. Pevia officiating.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton.