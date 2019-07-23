PAUL JERNIGAN

Service Information
Saint Pauls Funeral Home
565 W Mclean St
Saint Pauls, NC
28384
(910)-865-3400
Obituary
PAUL JERNIGAN

ST. PAULS — Paul Jernigan, of St. Pauls, was born to the late William and Nettie Jernigan on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1926, in Robeson County, and was born into eternity Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, completing his journey of 92 years.

The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Boles-Saint Pauls Chapel with Rev. Alan Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakridge Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.
Published in The Robesonian from July 23 to July 24, 2019
