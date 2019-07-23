PAUL JERNIGAN

ST. PAULS — Paul Jernigan, of St. Pauls, was born to the late William and Nettie Jernigan on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1926, in Robeson County, and was born into eternity Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, completing his journey of 92 years.

The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Boles-Saint Pauls Chapel with Rev. Alan Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakridge Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Saint Pauls Funeral Home.