PAUL R. JOLICOEUR SR.

MAXTON — Paul R. Jolicoeur Sr., 77, of Maxton, died July 25, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Jolicoeur was born May 4, 1942, from the union of the late Telesphore and Stella Jolicoeur. Mr. Jolicoeur was in the Army 82nd Airborne from 1960-1962 and retired as a small business owner in 2006.

The funeral services will be held Monday at 3 p.m. at Preston Gospel Chapel with Brothers Jerry Elliot and Charles Oxendine officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jolicoeur is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosie Lee Jolicoeur; four sons, Paul R. Jolicoeur Jr. (Caroline) of Lumberton, Jonathan David Jolicoeur (Danyel) of Pembroke, Billy D. Locklear (Ponell) of Pembroke, and Micheal Locklear of Maxton; 10 grandchildren, Hunter, Emme, Jonathan Jr., Dashiell, Nickolas, Patrick, Evan, Lucas, Lucetia, and Brian; three great-grandchildren, Lucianna, Logan, and Nixon; ba rother, Norman; and sisters Ann, Clara, Janet, and Rose.

Mr Jolicoeur was proceeded in death by his daughter, Sarener; brothers, Leo, and Ernest; and sisters, Mary, and June.

The visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson's Funeral Home.