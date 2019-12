PAULA KAY LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Paula Kay Locklear, 47, of 77 Paula Drive, Pembroke, N.C., was born on Jan. 1, 1972, and departed this life on Dec. 18, 2019. at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at St. Anna Church. Burial will follow in the Locklear Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.