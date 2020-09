PAULETTE FREEMAN

MAXTON — Mrs. Paulette Freeman, 73, of Maxton, was born on April 20, 1947, and went to her eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Hebron Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Freeman Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home.