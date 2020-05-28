PEARL MCRAE
1946 - 2020
PEARL MCRAEFAIRMONT — Ms. Pearl McRae, 74, of Fairmont, the daughter of the late Rachel Brooks, was born on March 14, 1946, in Robeson County. She departed this earth on May 22, 2020, at Wesley Pines Nursing Facility. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont. Burial will be in Alligator Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak services will be private, and the family has asked for everyone to wear mask.

Published in The Robesonian from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
