PEARLEAN CHAVIS

ROWLAND — Pearlene Chavis, 81, of Rowland, N.C., died May 9, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.