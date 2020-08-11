1/1
Peggy (Herring) Britt
1946 - 2020
PEGGY HERRING BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Peggy Herring Britt, 74, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Robeson County on June 25, 1946, to the late Roland Herring and the late Melvina Huggins Herring. She was formerly employed with Southeastern Regional Medical Center as a medical secretary until retirement.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Morris Britt; a brother, Roland Mitchell Herring; and two sisters; Betty Crain and Vickie Britt.

She is survived by two sons, Benji Britt and David Britt, both of the home; two daughters, Melisa B. Taylor and, husband Tony, of Clarkton, and Teresa B. Parnell and husband, Alan, of Lumberton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Herring.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
AUG
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
August 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Theresa & Neilly Bryant
Friend
August 11, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Peggy Britt during this most difficult time. Please accept my most sincere condolences and may God ease the pain of your loss.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
August 11, 2020
Peggy was a wonderful person, hard worker at anything and dependable. She was a pleasure and a true friend. You could always count on Peggy. Well loved and cared for. God needed her more and our destination to meet her again in HEAVEN. My Condelences to the Family. God Bless you all!!!
Redonna Carter
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Loved Mrs. Peggy. She was an awesome E.R. secretary. My condolences to her family.
Arlise Taylor
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I loved Ms Peggy, she made the work day better. She was always a level headed steady person no matter the pace or heaviness of the day. Such a great lady, I am so happy I had the pleasure of knowing her. I pray for comfort for you Teresa and all your family.
Sandie Hathcoat
Friend
August 10, 2020
Such a sweet lady who I enjoyed working with so much! Always had a smile and was so helpful and kind to everyone. Loved her family! I’m sure her family have wonderful memories to share together!
Betty Bollinger
Friend
August 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. May God bless you during this time. With love
Ruth/Brenda Britt
Family
