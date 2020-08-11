PEGGY HERRING BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Peggy Herring Britt, 74, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Robeson County on June 25, 1946, to the late Roland Herring and the late Melvina Huggins Herring. She was formerly employed with Southeastern Regional Medical Center as a medical secretary until retirement.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Morris Britt; a brother, Roland Mitchell Herring; and two sisters; Betty Crain and Vickie Britt.

She is survived by two sons, Benji Britt and David Britt, both of the home; two daughters, Melisa B. Taylor and, husband Tony, of Clarkton, and Teresa B. Parnell and husband, Alan, of Lumberton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Herring.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Davis officiating.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

