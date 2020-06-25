Peggy Jean Parker Bullock
PEGGY JEAN PARKER BULLOCK

FAIRMONT — Peggy Jean Parker Bullock, 82, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Scottish Pines Rehab and Nursing Center in Laurinburg.

She was born Oct. 14, 1937, in Robeson County.

A private service will be held at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Oakton Baptist Church, 203 Oakton Baptist Church Road, Fairmont, N.C. 28340.



Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
