PEGGY JEAN RHODES JENKINSFAIRMONT — Peggy Jean Rhodes Jenkins, 82, of Fairmont, N.C., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1938, in Robeson County, N.C. She worked many years for Fairmont Knitting Mill and South Robeson Knitting Mill in Fairmont. She was preceded in death by her parents, Presley Rhodes and Vira Britt Rhodes; her husband, Bobby Ray Jenkins; a son, Michael Jenkins; a brother, Henry Rhodes; and a sister, Dorothy Bass. Ms. Jenkins is survived by two sisters, Eunita Davis of Fairmont, N.C., and Maudell Anderson of Wilmington, N.C.; one grandson, Brandon Michael Jenkins; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. All services are private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.
Published in The Robesonian from May 29 to May 30, 2020.