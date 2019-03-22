PEGGY LARRAINE PITTMAN THAGGARD

LUMBERTON — Peggy Larraine Pittman Thaggard, 77, of Lumberton, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

She was born in Robeson County on Jan. 11, 1942, to the late Ernest and Mary Lois Hardin Pittman. She was a lifelong member of West Lumberton Baptist Church, taught Sunday School for 50 years, played piano for over 30 years, worked at Robeson Health Department for 32 years, and was a graduate of the Southeastern General Hospital Radiological Program.

Along with her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Charles David Thaggard.

Mrs. Thaggard is survived by her sons, David Thaggard of the home, and Bill Thaggard (Wendy) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; a daughter, Marlo Thaggard-O'Tuel (Patrick) of Lumberton; grandchildren, Tucker Charles Thaggard of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Landon Noah Thaggard of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Hunter Tatum O'Tuel of Hamlet; a special grand-dog, Coal; and a host of cousins, family, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at West Lumberton Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Foreman, Rev. Lynn Bullock and Rev. Dean Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 to 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made to the Building Fund of West Lumberton Baptist Church, 2320 W. Fifth St., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.