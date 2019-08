PEGGY TOWNSEND MEARES

FAIRMONT — Peggy Townsend Meares, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., formerly of Fairmont, passed away on June 22, 2019, at Summerville Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melton and Annie Townsend; husband, Beamon Meares; and is survived by her two children, Stanley Meares of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Teresa Meares of Summerville, S.C.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Floyd Cemetery, 1549 Marion Stage Road, Fairmont.