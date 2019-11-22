Penny Blackhorse

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny Blackhorse.
Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sand Hill Baptist Church
2726 Pope Crossing Road
Lumberton, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Sand Hill Baptist Church
2726 Pope Crossing Road
Lumberton, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PENNY A. BRITT BLACKHORSE

FAIRMONT — Ms. Penny A. Britt Blackhorse, 51, of 539 Toogan Road, Fairmont, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Bruce and Rev. Nancy Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at Sand Hill Baptist Church located at 2726 Pope Crossing Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.
Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.