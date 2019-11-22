PENNY A. BRITT BLACKHORSE

FAIRMONT — Ms. Penny A. Britt Blackhorse, 51, of 539 Toogan Road, Fairmont, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Sand Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Bruce and Rev. Nancy Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery in Lumberton.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday prior to the funeral service at Sand Hill Baptist Church located at 2726 Pope Crossing Road, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.