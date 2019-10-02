PERRY 'SAM' SINCLAIR SR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Perry "Sam" Sinclair Sr., 58, of Pembroke, died of natural causes on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at the United Pentecostal Church of Red Springs, 402 Lewis St., Red Springs. The viewing will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Central & Worley Mortuary, 219 E. 13th St., Lumberton.

Born on Sept. 10, 1961, Perry Sr. grew up in Lumberton, graduating from Littlefield High School, and resided there for more than 40 years. He later moved to Pembroke and worked at Southeastern Behavioral & Home Health as a transportation coordinator. Perry's contributions to the lives of many include serving as a youth minister, Sunday school teacher, usher, and Praise and a Worship leader at the United Pentecostal Church, Red Springs.

Mr. Perry Sr. is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mrs. Debra D. Sinclair; their two daughters, Tomeka S. and Bethany D. Sinclair; their son, Perry Q. Sinclair Jr. and his wife, Aramis P. Sinclair, and their three children, Israel, Laila, and Uriah Sinclair. Mr. Perry Sr. is also survived by his mother, Norma Lee Sinclair; two sisters, Terry and Donna Sinclair; two brothers, Fredrick and James Sinclair; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laquana P. Sinclair.

Central & Worley Mortuary in Lumberton is in charge of services.