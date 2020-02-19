PETER DIAL

MAXTON — Peter Dial, 90, of Maxton, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.

The funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Sycamore Hill Holiness Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Rev. Terry Cumming, Rev. Floyd Hunt and Brother Nelson Chavis will be officiating the services.

Peter was a son of the late Jonah Dial and Goldie Oxendine Dial, born Oct. 7, 1929, in Robeson County. He was the devoted and loving husband of 60 years to the late Melree Tyler Dial.

He retired after many years of service with Sonoco Products. He served as a longtime member of the Sycamore Hill Holiness Church. Caring for others in his community, he was known as "the woodman," providing firewood to those in need. He loved sharing time with his family, also enjoying gardening and fishing. Peter was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will forever be missed.

He leaves behind his sons, Donald Ray Dial, Carl T. Dial and wife, Dagmar, Peter "Clayton" Dial and wife, Judy, Oral L. Dial and wife, Herlane, all of Maxton; daughters, Carol D. Hunt and husband, Rev. James Hunt, of Laurinburg, and Sharon D. Bullard and husband, Leonard Bullard, of Pembroke; a sister, Lula Bryant and husband, Sam, of Maxton; his 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; his nieces, and nephews; and a host of loving family, and friends.

The visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.