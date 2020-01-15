PHODIE LEE HUNT

ROWLAND — Phodie Lee Hunt, of Rowland, was born in Robeson County on Sunday, July 25, 1926, to the late Faulk and Nellie Hunt.

She was born into eternity on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her love ones, completing her journey of 93 years.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday from the Ashpole Center United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Hunt; an infant daughter, Trudy Hunt; five sisters; and seven brothers.

Phodie was a lifelong member of Ashpole Center United Methodist Church. She loved her family more than life itself.

Those left to cherish her memory are six daughters, Faye Lowery (David) and Jessica McCallum (Frederick), both of Rowland, Jacqueline Hunt (Otis), Cynthia Harris Rogers (Marvin), and Melissa Hunt (Randy) of Lumberton, and Caroline Mann (Charlie) of Jacksonville, Florida; a son, David Hunt (Annette) of Greensboro, a special granddaughter, Megan Locklear (Kim); 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Ashpole Center United Methodist Church.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made to www,bolesbiggs.com.