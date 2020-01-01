PHOENICIA EDWARDS WEEKS "BETTY"

SANFORD — Phoenicia Edwards Weeks "Betty," 78, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation after a period of declining health.

She was born in Robeson County on March 1, 1941, to the late Dallas Jacobs and Bertha Mae Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Dufresne.

Betty worked many years as a comptroller for Sprague Electric. She also proudly served her country in the United States Navy.

Betty is survived by daughter, Barbara Johnston and husband, Russell, of South Carolina; sisters, Cathy Gillespie of Washington, and Sylvia Burney of North Carolina; grandson, Jeremiah Dufresne; and two great-grandchildren.

At Betty's request, there will be no formal services.

Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.

