PHYLLIS DIAL HUNT-LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Ms. Phyllis Dial Hunt-Locklear, 61, of Lumberton, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Scotland County on Nov. 6, 1958, to Ms. Bernice Dial Reimer and Mr. Al Reimer.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Thompson's Funeral Home. The visitation will be an hour prior from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ms. Phyllis was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Pete and Maggie Dial.

Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters, Rebecca (Tony) Locklear of Lumberton, and Erica (Benjamin) McMillan of Lumberton; a brother, Edward Reimer; a sister, Debbie Reimer Locklear; grandchildren, Brionna and Tierra Locklear, and Landon and Zanna McMillan; and a host of family, and friends.

She enjoyed spending time with her Class of 1977 Pembroke Senior High School friends. She loved her grandchildren and cooking for her family. She survived a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2002, and did not let her injuries inhibit her independence and love of traveling.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to be sent to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation at ChristopherReeve.org/donate or mail to: Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, New Jersey, 07078.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.