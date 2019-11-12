PLUMMER HUNT JR.

LUMBERTON — Mr. Plummer Hunt Jr., 94, of 243 Harley Road, departed this life Nov. 10, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Riverside Church of God on Taylor Street, Lumberton, with Bishop Lesaundri Hunt officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton and at other times at the home of his daughter, Rachel Lewis, 266 Circle Drive, Lumberton, NC 28360.