PRENTICE REID "P.R." BARKER JR.

LUMBERTON — Prentice Reid "P.R." Barker Jr., son of Prentice Reid and Ida Thelma Britt Barker, died in Greensboro on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

P.R. was born in Lumberton on Feb. 21, 1935, and was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Reid Kellahan; and four brothers, Pitman Warwick Barker, John Alexander Barker, Ernest Knox Barker and Horace Russell Barker.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Gardner Barker; a sister, Kathleen Barker Evans; and his four daughters, Lisa Mady (Melvin Burns), Shelley Garrett (Randy Ennis), Kathryn Edmondson, and Jenny Gore (Scott Horne). His grandchildren are Jamison Mady Kerr (Emmett), Jack Mady, Kristen Gore, Wayne Gore and David Garrett.

P.R. Barker grew up in Lumberton, graduating from Lumberton High School. He attended North Carolina State University and later transferred to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a degree in Geology. Employed by the United States Geological Survey, he worked in Colorado and Louisiana before returning home to Lumberton.

P.R. worked in the timber and farming industries for a number of years before buying his beloved Gallberry Farm. He grew corn, soybeans and award-winning green beans. During this time, P.R. raised Quarter Horses and served on the board of directors of the North Carolina Quarter Horse Association. In later years, he also was elected to the board of directors of Cape Fear Farm Credit. P.R. loved the land and championed the family farm. He was much loved for his gift of storytelling and endless repertoire of jokes.

There will be a private graveside service at the family cemetery in Lumberton. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Shiloh Woods Timber Office at 7000 Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed and the use of masks is requested. Casual dress is encouraged. Visitation with the family will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to the Boys and Girls Home, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, N.C. 28450. Or you may visit their website at boysandgirlshomes.org.

