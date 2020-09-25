PRENTIS LOCKLEAR

LAURINBURG — Mr. Prentis Locklear, 73, of Laurinburg, departed his life Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Maynor Family Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by is parents, Braddy Locklear, and Cassie Mae Locklear; four sisters, Daisy Freeman, Pauline Jacobs, Effie Jean Locklear and Martha Locklear; and three brothers, Redell Locklear, Curtis Lee Locklear and Redell Locklear.

He is survived by wife, Janie Mae Locklear of home; two sons, Prentis Lee Locklear of Laurinburg, and Kenneth Mahar of Red Springs; six sisters, Mary Hellen Deese and Betty Ann Oxendine of Laurinburg, Rosella Bullard of Pembroke, Annie Ruth Locklear of Rowland, Patsy Barnes of Wagram, and Faye Tascano of Concord; two brothers, Wilton Hunt of Lumberton, and Mitchell Locklear of Red Springs; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the graveside services at the Maynor Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.