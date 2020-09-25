1/1
Prentis Locklear
PRENTIS LOCKLEAR

LAURINBURG — Mr. Prentis Locklear, 73, of Laurinburg, departed his life Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Maynor Family Cemetery.

He is preceded in death by is parents, Braddy Locklear, and Cassie Mae Locklear; four sisters, Daisy Freeman, Pauline Jacobs, Effie Jean Locklear and Martha Locklear; and three brothers, Redell Locklear, Curtis Lee Locklear and Redell Locklear.

He is survived by wife, Janie Mae Locklear of home; two sons, Prentis Lee Locklear of Laurinburg, and Kenneth Mahar of Red Springs; six sisters, Mary Hellen Deese and Betty Ann Oxendine of Laurinburg, Rosella Bullard of Pembroke, Annie Ruth Locklear of Rowland, Patsy Barnes of Wagram, and Faye Tascano of Concord; two brothers, Wilton Hunt of Lumberton, and Mitchell Locklear of Red Springs; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the graveside services at the Maynor Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Revels Funeral Home
407 Breece St
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4298
