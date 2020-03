PRESTLEY LOWRY

PEMBROKE — Prestley Lowry, 91, of Frank Drive, died March 11, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Seventh Day Adventist Church of Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Bear Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday prior to funeral services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.