PRISCILLA GRIMSLEY HORNE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Priscilla Grimsley Horne, 78, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born on June 28, 1940, in Robeson County, to the late Houston Glenn Grimsley and the late Bernice Lewis Grimsley.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Horne; a sister, Ann Newson; and a special cousin, Charles Grimsley.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane Gibson and husband, Steve, of Lumberton; a granddaughter, Jillian Gibson; two sisters, Sara Lee of Glenville, Ga., and Judy Baxley and husband, Brooks, of Lumberton; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. at East Lumberton Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. with Rev. Michael Bowen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East Lumberton Baptist Church towards either the Honduras Mission or Final Judgement Ministry, 201 Old Whiteville Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

