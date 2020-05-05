PEMBROKE — Mrs. Queenie Mae Chavis Lowry, 93, of Pembroke, went home to be with her heavenly Father on May 4, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1926, to Tommie and Melissa Chavis. She went to sleep with family by her side in her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Vincent Lowry; her loving grandson, Wallace Spragins; her parents Tommie and Melissa Chavis; her brothers, Dempsey Chavis and Thomas Earl Chavis; her sisters, Lillian Ruth Tidwell, Annie Neal Boyle and Sue Chavis Lowery. She leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Suzanne Lowry Beaney (Gerald) of Fayetteville, and Frieda Lowry Spragins (Carl) of Smithfield; son, Ernie Vincent Lowry of Pembroke; and her special beloved granddaughter, Hannah Lowry Spragins of Cary. She is also survived by a host of dear nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Queenie was a member of Berea Baptist Church. She was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU), taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and sang in the church choir. After retiring from the Public Schools of Robeson County, she enjoyed traveling with her husband; fishing at the beach; making ceramic dolls; working in her flower beds; baking pound cakes, fruit cakes, sweet potato bread, and quilting. The family would especially like to thank Kathleen Chavis and Pecolia Sampson who loved and cared for our Mama during the last years of her life. Mama loved you and so do we. We don't know what we would have done without you. We graciously thank Mama's nieces Jan Lowery and Shirley Steen for their loving help. We are also thankful for the compassionate care provided by Community Home Care and Hospice. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday at Lumbee Memorial Gardens. Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, if you desire, please make donations to Berea Baptist Church of Pembroke.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store