QUINTON A. MCLELLAN JR.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Quinton A. McLellan Jr., a nearly 70-year Rockville, Md., resident, passed Saturday evening at the age of 95.

Describing himself as "Just a poor old, country boy," Mr. McLellan grew up among the tobacco fields surrounding Fairmont. Moving to D.C. in 1944, Quinton was called "Mac" by acquaintances. As southern traditions go, family and friends in Fairmont knew him by his initials, "QA". Named after his father and the oldest of seven children, the younger Quinton much preferred "QA" rather than, "Little Quinton."

Having driven a double-clutch school bus during high school, Quinton was given $5 by his mother upon graduation from Barnesville High School in 1942. He traveled east to Wilmington, finding employment with Swift Meat Packing Company. Within two months, he was required to take the company physical, failing the eye exam. Sight in his left eye was very poor following an auto accident in the family automobile at the age of 8. Despite an excellent work record, he was dismissed due to his liability around dangerous and very sharp processing equipment.

Returning to Fairmont, he managed the town bowling alley, hiring youngsters to reset pins at 10 cents an hour. In early July 1943, he learned at the local employment office the Federal Civil Service exam was to be given at Hanover County High School in Wilmington. On the morning of the exam, the school cafeteria was packed with applicants, many dressed-up in zoot suits. Upon completion of the test, many hours passed as the examiner hand-graded each submission. Around 3 o'clock, Quinton's name was called. His math aptitude skills landed him the highest score. The examiner told him a group of Army Material Command researchers at Corn Cake Inlet needed a "Munitions Apprentice." A year later, the group was transferred to Washington, D.C., becoming known as Diamond Ordinance Fuse Labortories and located on the grounds of the National Bureau of Standards at Connecticut Ave and Van Ness St.

He soon began dating Doris Wotruba from Hayfield, Minn., who worked at the Pentagon. They married in May 1945 and had their first son, Joseph, in September 1946. Three autumns later, they made a down payment on a new house under construction on Edmonston Drive and moved from their Washington apartment in January 1950. Doris passed in 2000, the day after their 55th wedding anniversary. Quinton remained on Edmonston 10 more years before gradually transitioning to Alfred House Assisted Living in 2013. Mr. McLellan retired 40 years ago after 36 years of service at Diamond Labs.

Quinton McLellan was preceded in death by his mother, Fanny Lee (Walters) McLellan in 1946; Quinton Sr. in 1977; wife, Doris; his brothers, Bill, Preston, and John; and his only sister, Peggy (McLellan) Lewis.

He is survived by two brothers, Huck, and Archie; sons, Joe, and Paul; daughters-in-law, Myra McLellan, and Dr. Karen Hundemer; and grandchildren, Dylan and his wife, Waleska, of Frederick, Md.; Alyssa McLellan of Columbus, Ohio, and Julia McLellan and her husband, Evan Shaffer, also of Frederick, Md. He has two great-granddaughters, Harper and Ainsley.

A celebration of life gathering is planned in the near future. In honor of Quinton, people may make donations to: Ashpole Book Club Scholarship Fund, 503 Golf Course Road, Fairmont, N.C., 28340.