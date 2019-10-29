RACHAEL ANN FLOYD

FAYETTEVILLE — Rachael Ann Floyd, 31, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Rachael graduated from Brenau Academy of Gainesville, Fla. and attended college at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She grew up in Fayetteville with her family living also in Raleigh, Wilmington and Greensboro.

Rachael was loved deeply by her mother, father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles and friends. They will always remember her incredible talents in music, art and athletics, and cherish their childhood family memories.

Rachael was preceded in death by her loving mother, Mary Eleanor Floyd; grandparents, Lt. Col Albert Edward Williams (R) and Penelope Kariotis Williams; and grandmother, Lillian Ruth Floyd.

She is survived by her father, Gregory W. Floyd; sisters, Christina, Kathryn, and Laura; brothers, Jonathan, Christopher, and Nathan; grandfather, Hennard Stephen Floyd; uncles, Steve, Doc, Tomas, Eddie, and Leo; brother-in-law, Graham Moore; sister-in-law, Kelly Floyd; and nephews, Oliver, 2, and Eli, 4 months.

Our dear Rachael, we will always remember the good times. May the Lord draw you near to Himself and watch over you forever.

