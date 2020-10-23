1/1
Rachel Clifton Baxley
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RACHEL CLIFTON BAXLEY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Rachel Clifton Baxley, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Benson, to the late James Edward Clifton and the late Glenda Benson Clifton. She retired as fund manager for BB&T.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Baxley of the home; a son, Bart Everett Baxley of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Emma Caroline Baxley, Hannah Elizabeth Baxley and Andrew Hewett Baxley, all of Fuquay-Varina; and a brother, Brantley Clifton of Pinehurst.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton, with Rev. William Allen and Keith Taylor officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.


Published in The Robesonian from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved