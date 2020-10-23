RACHEL CLIFTON BAXLEY

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Rachel Clifton Baxley, 69, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Benson, to the late James Edward Clifton and the late Glenda Benson Clifton. She retired as fund manager for BB&T.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Baxley of the home; a son, Bart Everett Baxley of Lumberton; three grandchildren, Emma Caroline Baxley, Hannah Elizabeth Baxley and Andrew Hewett Baxley, all of Fuquay-Varina; and a brother, Brantley Clifton of Pinehurst.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memory Gardens in Lumberton, with Rev. William Allen and Keith Taylor officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.