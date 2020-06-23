Ralph Leroy Baddorf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RALPH LEROY BADDORF

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ralph Leroy Baddorf, 84, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 1936, to the late Ralph Baddorf and the late Mildred Robinson Baddorf. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jackson Baddorf; a brother, Richard Robinson; and two stepchildren, Janet Callahan and Tommy Priest.

He is survived by his brother, James Robinson of Pennsylvania; two sons, Steve Baddorf and Ralph Baddorf Jr., both of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Pam Davidson of Oklahoma, and Sherry Rogers of Lumberton; three stepdaughters, Rose Strickland (Robert) of Lumberton, Jenny Carroll (Timothy) of Dublin, and Missy Lewis (Marco Rooks) of Ocean Isle; a step-son-in-law, Sammy Callahan of Lumberton; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the home of Rose and Robert Strickland on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. Michael Bowen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved