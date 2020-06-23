RALPH LEROY BADDORF

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ralph Leroy Baddorf, 84, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Lumberton Health & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 28, 1936, to the late Ralph Baddorf and the late Mildred Robinson Baddorf. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jackson Baddorf; a brother, Richard Robinson; and two stepchildren, Janet Callahan and Tommy Priest.

He is survived by his brother, James Robinson of Pennsylvania; two sons, Steve Baddorf and Ralph Baddorf Jr., both of Pennsylvania; two daughters, Pam Davidson of Oklahoma, and Sherry Rogers of Lumberton; three stepdaughters, Rose Strickland (Robert) of Lumberton, Jenny Carroll (Timothy) of Dublin, and Missy Lewis (Marco Rooks) of Ocean Isle; a step-son-in-law, Sammy Callahan of Lumberton; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the home of Rose and Robert Strickland on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A private graveside service will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. Michael Bowen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

