RANDALL LLOYD ANDERSON

LUMBERTON — Mr. Randall Lloyd Anderson, 64, of Lumberton, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born on March 19, 1955, in Gadsden, Ala., to the late Lloyd Clarence Anderson and the late Imogene Gowens Anderson.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Allen McLemore.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Driscoll Anderson of the home; a son, Kevin Lloyd Anderson (Kellie) of Chester, N.J.; two grandchildren, Elliott and Taylor Anderson; a brother, Ronald Anderson (Peggy T.) of Bladenboro; a sister, Sherry Anderson-Rouse (Don) of Hilliard, Fla.; three nephews, Paul H. McLemore III (Jennifer) of Jacksonville, Fla., Mark Owens of Covington, Ga., and Craig Owens of Conyers, Ga.; a niece, Samantha Anderson Barnes (Jason) of Savannah, Ga.; and a great-nephew, Tripp Barnes; and a great-niece, Scarlett Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton with Thomas Scott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , PO Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806, or Southeastern Health Foundation, PO Box 1408, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.