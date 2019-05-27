RAY ANTHONY WASHINGTON

ROWLAND — Ray Anthony Washington, 65, of Rowland, died May 26, 2019, at Southeastern Health in Lumberton.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at New Hope United Methodist Church in Rowland. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The visitation is Wednesday at Hills Chapel, 402 S. MLK Street in Rowland from 5 to 7 p.m.

He is survived by sisters, Barney Hampton, Sarah W. Gilchrist, Salem Washington, Denise Washington-Lewis, Glenda Trusdale, and Melba Washington-McDonald; and brothers, David, Charles, Larry and Warren Washington.