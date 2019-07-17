RAYFORD HUNT

PEMROKE — Mr. Rayford Hunt, 79, of 206 Marcus Road, Pembroke, was born March 26, 1940, and died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Duke University Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Crawford and Mrs. Delphia Hammonds Hunt; a brother, Mr. Stacy Hunt; a sister, Ms. Avonnie Smith; and his wife, Mrs. Helen O. Hunt.

He was a retired truck driver.

The funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Bethany Christian Fellowship with the Revs. Matt Locklear and Charles Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Surviving are three sons, Mr. William P. Hunt of Tampa, Fla., and Mr. Rayford Hunt Jr., and Mr. Terry Hunt, both of Pembroke; two daughters, Ms. Lori H. Myers, and Ms. Tina K. Hunt, both of Pembroke; four sisters, Ms. Carol Jean Hunt of New Jersey, Ms. Regina Warren and Ms. Edith Gilmore, both of Lumberton, and Ms. Macy Hunt of Spring Lake; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.