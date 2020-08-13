1/1
RAYMOND CUMMINGS
RAYMOND CUMMINGS

PEMBROKE — Raymond Cummings was born in Laurinburg on Jan. 24, 1958, to Donald and Annie Pearl Cummings, and departed life on Aug. 7, 2020.

Oh, community, I know you've heard about our loss. We, the family, understand this is a tender moment. Finding words can be difficulty in such times. There is much grief. We find that music can sometimes express, as well as comfort, the grief more deeply than words. It reminds us of the beauty God gives us so that we do not lose hope.

Our friend Raymond died so unexpectedly that we have trouble saying the words out loud. We especially want to thank you for your prayers during our journey. You have been by our side following the Cummings Clan in celebrations and sorrows. For that, we are eternally grateful.

In the words of Raymond Cummings, "Get ready, let's all go to Heaven together."

A public visitation will be held Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
