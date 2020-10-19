REBA BREWINGTON BLUE

PEMBROKE — Reba Brewington Blue, 71, of 509 W. Fifth St., Pembroke, was born Sept. 12, 1949, to the late Mr. John David Brewington and Mrs. Carromae Johnson Brewington. She departed this life into the arms of her Savior on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Mrs. Brenda B. Brooks and Mrs. Katheryn B. "Deannie" Eddings; and her brothers, Mr. David Ross Brewington, Mr. Robert "Bob" Brewington, Mr. Ted Brewington, Mr. Timothy Lawrence Brewington and Mr. William Roy Brewington.

Reba leaves to cherish her memories her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Percell Blue of the home, who has cherished every moment of loving her. Their love for each other was a testament to the love of Jesus Christ and a model to all who witnessed it. To this beautiful union, three children were born, Jonathan Alan Blue (Kellie), and Johannah Blue Locklear (Jon Morrell), both of Pembroke, and Rachel Blue Moore (Landon) of Maxton. Her joy was loving and spoiling her grandchildren, Chris Blue, Jeremiah Locklear, Jordan Locklear, Jenna Locklear, Abigail Moore, Lyric Jacobs, Leighton Moore and Lucas Moore. She also leaves her loving siblings, the remaining three of the 11 Brewington children, Otha Carol Swett, Zona Locklear and Bill James Brewington (Doris) and many special friends.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens, 774 Moss Neck Road.