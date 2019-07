REBA JACOBS REASNER

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Reba Jacobs Reasner, 77, of 3655 W. McDuffie Crossings Road, passed from this life into eternity on Monday, July 22, 2019.

The funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charity Church of God with Rev. Kenneth Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.