REEDY MAE WILKINS

RED SPRINGS — Reedy Mae Wilkins, 89, of Red Springs, was born in Robeson County on July 30, 1930, and passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 4 p.m., at Pembroke Center Genesis Health Care.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Oxendine Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road, Lumberton.