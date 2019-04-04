REGGLE STRICLAND SR.

PEMBROKE — Mr. Reggle Strickland Sr., 82, of 505 N. Jones St., Pembroke, was born on March 13, 1937, and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Southern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with the Revs. Steve Strickland, Michael Cummings and Adrian Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Airy Church Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Mrs. Edith F. Strickland; son, Mr. Reggle Strickland Jr. and wife Mrs. Derby; daughter, Mrs. Denise Cooper and husband Mr. Jeff; brother, Mr. Homer Strickland; sisters, Mrs. Lillie Jane Kalie and husband, Mr. Joe, Mrs. Dottie Locklear and husband Mr. Jerry, and Ms. Mary Helen Royal; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.