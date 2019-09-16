REGINA BULLARD BRANCH

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Regina Bullard Branch, a real sweetheart, born Feb. 14, 1950, left to go to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton.

Born to Patricia Wilcox and Lawrence Bullard of Broadridge Road in Orrum, Gina attended Orrum High School, graduating with honors as salutatorian of her class. She married her high school sweetheart, Johnny Branch, her senior year and traveled with her husband throughout Europe as he served in the Air Force. While in Frankfurt, Germany, she attended the university and received an associate degree in Culinary Arts and furthered her education at Niagara Falls Technical College in New York.

After returning to Lumberton, Gina worked for Scarborough Building Supply and Concrete Service for many years. Gina then adventured into a new career to use her culinary skills by opening Gina's Cakes & Catering, where she used her skills to serve the residents of eastern North Carolina and even Gov. Jim Hunt. She was active in the community, serving for several years as past president of the local United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 942.

After operating Meadow Manor for many years, Gina served as the food service director for Pine Crest Country Club. After a brief retirement, Gina returned to work part time as a sales consultant for Snazzy Cat Boutique and hostess for Finn Oliver's Family Restaurant.

She is survived by her husband of 51 and a half years and a son, Aaron Scott Branch and wife, Kimberly, and their daughter, Haleigh. Also left to cherish her memories is a sister, Sherrie Bullard Moody Turnage of Dillon, South Carolina; a beloved niece, Shanna Branch Steed of Wilmington; a brother-in-law, Tommy Branch; another niece, Traci Moody; and nephews, Brett Moody, Travis Branch, Danny Cox, James Martin Bullard Jr., and Justin Milstein.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Martin Bullard Jr.; and a sister, Vickie Bullard Branch.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Godwin Heights Baptist Church, 704 Godwin Ave. in Lumberton, with Rev. David Hawes, Dr. Lynn Bullock and Rev. Gary Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Orrum.

Flowers are welcome, but if you'd like, a memorial contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.