RENA BELL LOCKLEAR BEARD

RED SPRINGS — Rena Bell Locklear Beard, of Red Springs, was born Tuesday, July 5, 1949, in Robeson County to the late Curtis Locklear Sr. and Adline Locklear, and was born into eternity Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at University Hospital in Charlotte, completing her journey of 69 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Beard; and a brother, Tom Locklear.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Tedder and husband, David, of Kenly, and Amy Hunt and husband, Adam, of Red Springs; two sons, Michael Beard and wife, Jacklan, of Red Springs, and Jammie Beard and wife, Terica, of Red Springs; four brothers and six sisters; and 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be Friday at Living Waters Assemblies of God in Red Springs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Service will be held at Boles Funeral Home Chapel in Red Springs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.