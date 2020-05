Or Copy this URL to Share

LOCKLEAR FAYETTEVILLE — Retha Mae Locklear, 100, of 2346 Barrington Circle, Fayetteville, died Friday, May 8, 2020. The graveside service and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Oxendine Family Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Groves officiating. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



