REX ALAN BRITT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Rex Alan Britt, 58, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice House in Whiteville.

He was born in Plainfield, Connecticut, on July 1, 1961. He was the owner-operator of Rex's Roadside Grill.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Grab-Britt.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Harris-Britt of the home; his father, Maurice Ray Britt (Jean Douglas) of Lumberton; his son, Jesse Alan of Colorado; a sister, Sandra Beaudreau (Mark) of Hope Valley, Rhode Island; a nephew, Dylan Roche (Becca) of White Plains, New York; his cousins, Dave DiRobbio and Mike DiRobbio (Ann), all of Charlestown, Rhode Island, and Eddie Buffkin of Lumberton; his pets, Lit'l Man and Tucker; and a co-worker, Debra Odum of Lumberton.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Rodney Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America — Atlanta, 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, Georgia, 30265; or to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20090-6929.

