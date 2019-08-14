RICHARD PRESTON GREENFIELD

LUMBERTON — Mr. Richard Preston Greenfield, 56, of Lumberton, departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 8, 1962, in Louisville, Kentucky. Mr. Greenfield attended Eastern Kentucky University, earning a bachelor's of science in Education and Athletic Training. He then settled in Lumberton.

He was a faithful educator for over 35 years throughout the public schools of North Carolina. As a priceless member of Littlefield Middle School's family, he was the athletic director, a science teacher and a bus driver. He never ceased to "wow" the students during Saturday Academy, with everything from microscopes to rockets. He also was the mastermind behind different projects in the EL Program. Everyone marveled at his scholar's mind and his servant's heart. He will be greatly missed by the students and staff of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dana Preston and Patricia Ann Shumate Greenfield.

He is survived by the love of his life, his devoted wife, Sandra López Greenfield of the home; a sister, Dee Ann Greenfield Hunter and her husband, Walter, and their children, Megan Hunter and Brandon Hunter, all of Arvada, Coloroda; along with Sandra's sons, whom he loved as his own, Christian David Mesa López, and Javier Alejandro Mesa López, both of Manizales, Colombia. He also leaves behind an uncle, Ballard Shumate of Kentucky; two aunts, Joan Armbruster of West Virginia, and Marilou Felton of Ohio; and his cousins, John Armbruster, and Ed Armbruster, both of West Virginia.

Richard and Sandra exchanged many unforgettable moments; but, most importantly, they traded their names and last names to become Ricardo López and Sandra Greenfield.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Littlefield Middle School in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. with Priest Giovani Romero officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the PSRC English Learners Dept., "In Memory of Richard Greenfield," c/o Central Office, 4320 Kahn Drive, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.