RICHARD RAY BRITT SR.

FAIRMONT — Mr. Richard Ray Britt Sr., 82, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Robeson County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Britt and Melba Sealy Britt; and a sister, Janice Talmadge.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cooke Britt of the home; a son, Richard Britt Jr. (Donna) of Orrum; a daughter, Tammy Britt Monroe (Alex) of Fairmont; a sister, Linda Britt of Douglasville, Georgia; four grandchildren, Lauren Monroe, Rick Britt, Terri Smith (Jared), and Katye Monroe; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church.

Visitation will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 4413 Leggett Road, Fairmont, N.C. 28340.